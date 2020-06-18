There will be no busloads of fans looking to testify if a horse raised in New York can make Belmont history. Instead, there will be loads of expectations in the race on Saturday, on this copy considered favorite to take the Triple Crown.

17 years ago, Jack Knowlton and the other owners of Funny Cide filled several school buses and headed to New York’s Belmont Park in hopes of seeing the horse conquer the victory they had dreamed of at the racecourse that was their home.

It never happened.

Now, Tiz the Law looks like the best three-year-old in the world, and could bring that elusive crown to its owners and coach Barclay Tagg.

It will take a spectacular performance by any of the rivals in a diminished-looking group to prevent Tiz the Law from becoming the first New York-bred horse to dominate Belmont in more than 130 years on Saturday. A victory would put Tiz the Law in a very good position, facing the Kentucky Derby.

« Barclay doesn’t very often have horses like Funny Cide or Tiz the Law, but when he does, he has a great opportunity and is looking to take advantage of it, » Knowlton said. Fortunately, Tiz the Law is the type of horse that seems to stay cool. It is very easy to work with him … All the signs indicate that he has been very good in the year. Hopefully I can continue this at Belmont. ”

Tiz the Law won his two runs this year by seven lengths and a quarter combined, including in the Florida Derby on March 28. It is the most prominent in Belmont, following Nadal and Charlatan’s injuries – coached by Bob Baffert – as well as other defections in a year when the coronavirus pandemic postponed the Kentucky Derby to September 5 and the Preakness to 3 October.

« Since January, Tiz the Law has been the best three-year-old basically, and still is, » said Jerry Bailey, a former jockey and current analyst at NBC Sports, on Tuesday. « He could have been a favorite in any Triple Crown race that took place first, so we will have a superstar to see on Saturday. »

This year’s calendar is far from ordinary. The traditional order of the Triple Crown races has been altered.

Normally, Belmont is played at a mile and an eighth instead of a mile and a half, and is the third race. Now, it will be the first jewel of the Triple Crown, something that has never happened.

But Tagg, 82, would have Tiz de Law ready for this moment.

« Barclay Tagg is a very experienced and talented coach, and I think once he knew more or less what the schedule was, he started to focus on this, » said rival Todd Pletcher, who would challenge Tiz the Law with Dr Post. and Farmington Road. “It seems to me that the horse is training sensationally. It looks great on the track. I think this scenario was not ideal for anyone, but I have no doubt that Barclay will have his horse ready to run. «

Tagg had Funny Cide ready in 2003, when he won the Derby and Preakness, before finishing third at Belmont. He also learned a lesson from Funny Cide, which ran perhaps too fast during his last training for Belmont.

Instead, Tagg limited the weekend to Tiz the Law, who did a rather relaxed activity.

Perhaps that is also a product of differences in the temperament of the two horses, Tagg said.

« Tiz is more malleable, » he explained. “Funny Cide was pure speed. It was not possible to stop it. ”

Knowlton recalls that Robin Smullen, Tagg’s assistant, was the only one who could handle the stubborn Funny Cide. Puerto Rican rider Manny Franco can now easily maneuver Tiz the Law throughout the entire track.

« He’s a different horse in everything, » said Knowlton. « It is less dominant, easier to handle, does everything you want. »

This was made clear in the Florida Derby, where Franco led Tiz the Law from where he was stalking to a sprint that allowed him to pass the others in the final stretch.

« He makes my job easier, » Franco said of Tiz the Law, who would be the first New York-raised colt to win Belmont since Forrester did it in 1882. This would also complete Tagg’s personal Triple Crown.

Knowlton hopes that this will allow the seasoned coach to be considered a candidate for the Hall of Fame.

His arguments will surely be reinforced if Tiz the Law dominates at Belmont and possibly the Travers Stakes at Saratoga in early August. Then, the rose race will come at Churchill Downs, but not at the dawn of spring, but months later, during an atypical year for all activities, including equestrianism.