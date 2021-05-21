Tix’s message of support for Blas Cantó after the unfortunate comments on Norwegian television

TIX, the artist who will represent Norway in the final of Eurovision 2021 this Saturday, has come out in defense of Blas Cantó, the singer who will defend Spain, following unfortunate comments from some contributors to a Norwegian television show, who harshly criticized the performance of the Spanish.

Capture of Tix’s comment towards Blas Cantó. @ Wiwibloggs on Instagram

“I’m so sorry to hear this, Blas Cantó!”The Norwegian representative wrote on Friday in response to a post on Instagram detailing what had happened to Norwegian television collaborators. “What a horrible thing to joke about,” lamented the singer.

In his message, he also acknowledges that he has not seen the show, but “totally condemns that way of talking about music and people.” “I encourage you and I am looking forward to meeting you today!”, Concluded the Norwegian singer, who has not yet received a response from Cantó.

Unfortunate criticisms

The comments made on Norwegian television have had a special impact on social networks. Among others, the program’s collaborators said there was “something parodic” in Cantó’s performance. “Grandma comes back and he dances with her,” said one commentator, calling it “a kind of sketch.”

POLEMIC | On Norwegian television, a number of collaborators were commenting on everything that happens in Eurovision 🇪🇺 When talking about Spain, some collaborators even laughed at the family losses suffered by @BlasCanto pic.twitter.com/PzuMv7Ye4k – 𝗧𝗩 News 📺 (@TVNewsEspana) May 18, 2021

“There is a story there: he lost his grandmother to Covid. Maybe she is the one to come. And his father died while he was writing the song. Something moves me, but it does not reach me, “said another of those present and then gave it a 4 with laughter.

This Saturday, Cantó will perform his song ‘I’m going to stay’ ranked 13th in the festival finale, According to the order that the organization has announced this Friday, while TIX will defend the Norwegian flag in twenty-second place, with its theme ‘Fallen Angel’.