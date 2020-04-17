Titus O’Neil donates $ 25,000

Titus O’Neil donates $ 25,000 and NFL player Jameis Winston another $ 25,000 to fight the COVID19 pandemic.

The WWE Universe already knows that Titus O’Neil is one of the best people you can find within WWE. For years he has been involved in countless social purposes, so he enjoys the respect of his peers, fans and the WWE board of directors.

This time, he has partnered with NFL quarterback Jameis Winston to donate $ 25,000 each to an association that will help deliver food to families with financial problems due to the Coronavirus in Tampa.

Proud to announce that @NFL QB @Jaboowins and I have donated $ 50,000 to @MetroMinistries to provide food boxes to @CityofTampa families in need during the # COVID19 crisis. This $ 25k gift from each of us will also help support @HillsboroughSch Teachers and Staff#FeedItForward pic.twitter.com/SuHkUi9cls – Titus O’Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) April 16, 2020

I am very proud to announce that NFL quarterback Jameis Winston and I have donated $ 25,000 each to the Metro Ministries association, which will support Tampa Bay families during COVID19.

Rusev also made a donation before being fired

Another of the stars who showed his most human side was Rusev, who before being fired donated more than $ 20,000 to WWE employees who were not going to be paid due to COVID19. Titus O’Neil and Rusev undoubtedly have great hearts and it is a shame that WWE has not rewarded them for their actions.

