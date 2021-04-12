Titomic and Néos to build Invar 36 alloy faceplates in UK

Titomic and Néos International Limited have signed an agreement to launch a joint venture in the UK that will manufacture and sell Invar 36 faceplates and multi-metal product solutions for the aerospace, defense, automotive and nuclear industries. These are products that will be manufactured using Titomic’s Kinetic Fusion (TKF) technology and Neos engineering and tooling expertise.

The joint Néos Titomic initiative will improve the speed of delivery of Invar and Nickel Shell tools and products related to the aerospace and other vital sectors. The rapid supply of TKF-made tooling will help the adoption of next-generation carbon fiber composite technologies, critical to the production of fuel-efficient, light aircraft, as well as equipment to support the aeronautical and space sectors of the world. UK.

This joint venture will ensure large-scale production of molding tools, nickel tools and defense solutions throughout the UK supply chain. This will be a strong support to the position of this country in the production of next-generation aircraft.

Due to the limitations of casting and forging, aircraft manufacturers often find themselves with extremely long lead times for the tools required in the carbon fiber part procurement processes. To help the industry meet this demand, Titomic has undertaken two intensive years of research and development aimed at validating tool making using TKF. The result of this work has been an efficient manufacturing process and a business relationship with Néos to introduce this technology in the UK.

Traditionally, Invar’s tool making is carried out by machining billets or casting, resulting in up to 90% material waste or porosity tools, respectively. The TKF process addresses these issues by manufacturing faceplates virtually exactly, requiring only 10-20% of the material to be machined to create a finished faceplate in substantially less time. With a porosity of just 0.5%, these tools exceed all standards in vacuum tightness testing for carbon fiber molding in the aerospace industry.

In this way, customers reduce costs, lead times and waste, which improves overall productivity.

This joint venture highlights Titomic’s growth strategies, ensuring that TKF’s technology adds value and capacity to industrial sectors around the world.

About NÉOS International Limited:

NÉOS International Limited is a UK-based engineering group supporting many of the world’s leading OEMs through innovative solutions from its multiple technology centers in the UK, Portugal and India. Visit us at: www.neosintl.com

About TITOMIC Limited:

For more information, visit: www.titomic.com.

