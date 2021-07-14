Titomic acquires Tri-D Dynamics

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 13, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Titomic Limited (ASX: TTT) is pleased to announce that, as of the close of business on July 9, 2021, its wholly owned subsidiary Titomic USA, Inc. has completed the acquisition of the business of Tri-D Dynamics Inc. (“Tri-D”) as previously set forth on April 22, 2021. The acquisition of Tri-D is another milestone in Titomic’s strategy to become a global solutions leader in manufacturing. additive.

Tri-D is a Silicon Valley design and manufacturing company. It develops smart pipes for the economy of the 21st century with the aim of improving and electrifying these infrastructures by integrating electronics directly into metal structures to provide them with digitally connected technology. The smart pipes developed by Tri-D represent a unique innovative solution, which will be fully commercialized once combined with TKF’s authorized process.

Tri-D founders Deepak Atyam, Alex Finch and Jesse Lang are innovation experts with skills spanning cold spraying, composite materials and rocket engine design, complementing Titomic’s plans to commercialize its Industry leading cold spray additive manufacturing (CSAM) technology. All three will join Titomic USA, Inc. as key employees, focusing on Titomic’s initiatives in the defense, aerospace and oil and gas industries.

Titomic USA, Inc. will be able to benefit from Tri-D’s current product portfolio and contracts in a number of industries such as clean technology, oil and gas, and surveying. Additionally, by having Titomic commercial and technical employees in North America, this is expected to accelerate Titomic’s local presence, as well as expand the service offering and product portfolio in the region.

Titomic CEO Herbert Koeck commented:

“We are delighted to welcome Deepak, Alex and Jesse to the Titomic team. The acquisition of the Tri-D business is very important to our strategy for the defense and aerospace industries in the United States, where there is a strong need for the cost and performance advantages offered by our market-ready solutions with the best-in-class CSAM technology. The Tri-D team will add the innovation and dynamics of Silicon Valley to develop innovative and revolutionary applications in line with our growth strategy.

