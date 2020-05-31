Emanuel, the ‘Titus‘ Villa was one of the last effective forwards he has had Cruz Azul in recent seasons. The Argentine wanted at all costs to maintain his legacy with ‘Machine’; However, problems with the celestial managers prevented him from continuing in the club.

In an interview with W Deportes, the South American striker crossed out ‘Cowards’ to the important characters of Cruz Azul. The above is because they didn’t let him decide about the future that he was coming after completing his stay at the cement institution.

“I couldn’t define what Billy is like. Neither his strength or weakness because I do not know him thoroughly. On a personal level, I was touched that I did not like my departure because it made me villains and cowards because they didn’t let me decide ”, declared the ‘Titus‘ Villa.

Very happy birthday @CruzAzulCD !!! Proud and grateful to belong to a piece of these beautiful 93 years! Pic️ pic.twitter.com/GgHwTgL2Y8 – Emanuel “Tito” Villa (@ TitoVilla1982) May 22, 2020

The Argentine also took the time to talk about the Cruz Azul’s current situation. The South American star affirmed that, despite everything that the club and the cooperative are suffering today, Billy Álvaez he will not leave the institution no matter what happens: “We know it won’t happen (change of leader) because the one who has been down is Robin. It becomes clearer to me after what it happened with Peláez ”.

Emanuel Villa arrived at Cruz Azul from English football in 2009. With the cement players, the striker reaped a total of 66 scores and 19 assists in ten thousand 812 minutes distributed in 132 meetings.