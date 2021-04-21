Tito Rabat returns to MotoGP to replace the injured Jorge Martín

04/21/2021 at 12:51 CEST

Tito Rabat was forced to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of last season, despite having a contract in force for 2021. The landing of the VR46 Academy in Rossi And his brother Luca marini in Team Ducati Avintia of Raul Romero They left the Barcelona rider without a motorcycle, who this year makes his debut in the Superbike World Championship with the team Barni Racing and a Ducati Panigale V4 R.

However, Rabat will pause in your preparation at WSBK to return to MotoGP next week in Jerez, since Pramac has chosen him to replace the injured Jorge Martín, who today undergoes surgery in Barcelona after fracturing his right hand and foot in Portugal.

The specialized portal motorsport.com has advanced the call from Pramac to Rabat, which is free waiting for the Superbike World Championship to start on May 21 in Aragon. TitusThe 31-year-old competed for 15 seasons in the MotoGP World Championship, the last five in the premier class, achieving a total of 13 victories and a world title, in 2013, all in Moto2.