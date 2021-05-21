Tito Rabat and Isaac Viñales debut in Superbike training

05/21/2021 at 12:04 PM CEST

The Superbike World Championship has finally started after many months of waiting at the Motorland Aragón circuit. For the first time they have been able to see the renewed motorcycles rolling on the track where they have tested the improvements they have been preparing during the preseason as the novelty this year in which the suspensions have been unified and all the motorcycles on the grid will ride Ölins.

The start of the competition WorldSBK It has been delayed three months due to Covid-19 and finally starts this weekend in Alcañiz and will have 13 races scheduled on a tight calendar that will make the World Championship even more interesting. Added to the excitement of the World Cup there will be three Spanish representatives: Álvaro Bautista, Tito Rabat and Isaac Viñales.

Baptist He went out riding his Honda CBR1000RR-R and stayed in the top 10 throughout the session although he had a small electronic problem before the end of the session. Tito Rabat and Isaac viñales They made their debut in the Superbike category and took advantage of the first day of free practice to test their sensations with the bikes rolling in the middle of the table. This first session is a set-up that will allow you to search for better rhythms in the following sessions of the weekend. Tito Rabat was 12th and Isaac Viñales 19th.

On the other hand, the queens of the category, the new Kawasaki ZX10-RR from Jonathan Rea Y Sam lowes They have come out to give it their all and have dominated practically the entire batch. The Ducati and the Yamaha They have prevailed in the last minutes and have faced the times of Kawasaki. Razgatlioglu he has taken the best time of the first practice in Motorland with Yamaha followed by the Ducati of Chaz davies. The Yamaha of Gerloff it has finally been 3rd, Alex Lowes 4th with his Kawasaki, Rinaldi 5th and Rea 6th.