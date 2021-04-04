Tito Ortiz reveals the advice he gave Conor McGregor when they met

Tito Ortiz / Conor McGreogr | Image: MMA Junkie

How one of the greatest legends of mixed martial arts Tito Ortiz (21–12–1) can give valuable advice to fighters who are starting or even who have a career made, as is the case with Conor McGregor (22–4). The Irishman was already a star in 2016, when he faced Floyd Mayweather, but still “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” wanted to dedicate a few words to this effect when they met after that match.

Tito Ortiz’s advice to Conor McGregor

We now discover this advice because Tito Ortiz revealed it recently (via @FullContactMTWF):

I spoke to Conor McGregor after his fight with Floyd Mayweather. It was when we met. I remember telling him: ‘I respect what you are doing.’ He replied, ‘Wow, Tito Ortiz. That last’. And I replied: ‘At the end of the day you can’t forget two things. Your family and your children ‘. Because that is the most important thing. Cause at the end of the day they are the ones at home«.

Perhaps one day we will learn more about their meeting and perhaps “The Notorious” also from his point of view of their conversation, but for now we are left with this advice that the Irishman surely accepted willingly.

Conor McGregor | Image: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports