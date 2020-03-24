The use of a muscle relaxant caused the victory of Tito Ortiz at Combate Hidalgo was temporarily reversed.

Ortiz beat El Patrón by completion in December past. But in February, the Commission from Texas temporarily changed the result to “No Answer” and conducted an investigation.

Days later, the situation was resolved and everything returned to normal. Without details that caused what happened, Ortiz revealed in a recent interview that the Using pills for muscle relaxation caused the confusion.

“It was nonsense. So all I used was muscle relaxers before I went to sleep. They literally said it was illegal unless his doctor prescribed it and he had to write it down on the tests prior to a fight. ”

“They say you have taken it and I tell you”, said Ortiz. “And they went out of their way to make me look like shit. But okay man, I’m happy that the truth has been told. “ It concluded.