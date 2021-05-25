Titles revealed for all 13 episodes of Titans season 3

In August the third season of “Titans”, a DC series that, like so many others, has been affected by the pandemic, and its premiere has been delayed for several months after how it was initially planned (autumn 2021, which was when production actually ended).

In this time, they have confirmed basic details of the main plot of the season, such as the fact that it will be set in Gotham, and that characters such as Barbara Gordon or the Scarecrow will debut. Details that fall into the category of rumor have been leaking from it.

Among those information that have been arriving by dropper have been the titles of the different chapters of the season. Little by little more and more episode titles were being revealed. Until now we knew the titles of the first ten episodes, but now we get to the point of knowing all of them.

The season will have a total of 13 episodes, and the titles of these would be:

Episode 1: “Barbara Gordon” Episode 2: “Red Hood” Episode 3: “Hank & Dove” Episode 4: “Blackfire” Episode 5: “Lazarus” Episode 6: “Lady Vic” Episode 7: “51 Percent” Episode 8 : “Home” Episode 9: “Souls” Episode 10: “Troubled Water” Episode 11: “The Call Is Coming From Inside The House” Episode 12: “Prodigal” Episode 13: “Purple Rain”

As we say, the big news are those last three titles. Chapter 11 seems to have some kind of reference to horror elements, which makes us think of the Scarecrow. Maybe “Purple Rain” refers to the way Blackfire took control of people, as we saw at the end of season 2. However, it is difficult to speculate much just in view of the titles.

Obviously, all this information must be treated as rumor, because officially HBO Max has not even started the promotional campaign.

Via information | Lance Ausfresser – Facebook Titans Group