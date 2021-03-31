Titles of the ten episodes of Marvel’s MODOK

The next May 21th The animated series will premiere in the United States via Hulu (no official date for Spain yet but we assume that it will arrive via Disney + through the Star label). “Marvel’s MODOK” made with the unique style of stop-motion animation, which gives it a unique touch. Many fans are looking forward to the premiere of the series.

In addition to a new clip of the series that we leave you below, the episode titles that will make up the series. Ten episodes that shape the, for now, first season of the series. As far as it is known, there are no plans to make a second season, and especially knowing that this product is the work of the Marvel Television division before it was absorbed by Marvel Studios.

Although the information is something that is in Wikipedia, and therefore we cannot trust it 100%, it has been Jordam Blum, executive producer associated with the series, who has given it truth by sharing it directly on Twitter and adding that all of them are Inspired by Marvel comic book titles. These would be:

“If This Be … MODOK!” (If this is … MODOK) “The MODOK That Time Forgot” “Beware from What Portal Comes!” (Be careful what comes from the portal!) “If Saturday Be … For the Boys!” (If Saturday is… For the boys!) “If Bureaucracy Be Thy Death! (If the bureaucracy is your death!) “” Tales from the Great Bar-Mitzvah War! ” (Tales from the Great Bar-Mitzvah War!) “This Man… This Makeover!” (This Man… This makeover!) “O, Were Blood Thicker Than Robot Juice!” (Oh, if blood was thicker than robot juice!) “What Menace Doth the Mailman Deliver!” (What a threat the postman carries!) “Days of Future MODOKs”

New clip from the animated series MODOK! Premiere on Hulu on May 21 pic.twitter.com/O27R8vD8uF – Blog de Superhéroes BdS #SnyderCut (@blogsuperheroes) March 29, 2021

Just saw they released the titles for all of our #MODOK episodes. Each is a play on classic Marvel cover blurbs or story titles. pic.twitter.com/uQ1bkTPY7M – Jordan Blum (@BlumJordan) March 30, 2021

The series will show the story of the megalomaniac supervillain MODOK (Patton Oswalt), who has long pursued his dream of conquering the world one day. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting Earth’s mightiest heroes, MODOK has sunk his evil AIM organization. After being ousted as the leader of AIM, and at the same time dealing with his marriage and family life in ruins, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing (MODOK) faces its greatest challenge. to date: a midlife crisis!