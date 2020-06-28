Understanding the past helps to understand the present and anticipate the future, it is often said, and this could acquire a special meaning in a sport such as tennis, in constant evolution. The unknown of who is the GOAT It is very worn and an undeniable subjectivity remains, but while the debate continues, it is worth reviewing the honors of all those who ever opted and / or continue opting for this award as desired as fictitious, in order to find those blots that even the best scribe made. What great titles failed to win the best in history?

There is no doubt that the Big 3 integrated to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic They are making all the fans daydream, but none of them has managed to win all the great titles, understanding these as the four Grand Slams, the ATP Finals, the Davis Cup and the individual Olympic gold. The only one to get it was Andre Agassi, who is generally not valued for the feats he accomplished. Which weighs more, the quantitative or the qualitative? He hasn’t been the biggest tournament winner, but being able to do what Las Vegas did deserves a special mention. A single tournament to match his feat are all members of the Big 3while two stayed Ivan Lendl, Boris Becker and Pete Sampras. We review it in detail:

* It should be noted that tennis went 64 years without being an Olympic sport, returning to the event in 1988, so that the options of many players to win gold were minimal. The champion in that Olympiad was Miroslav Mecir.

– Mats Wilander: He was never able to win Wimbledon (he never made it past the quarterfinals), the Olympic gold or the ATP Finals, where he was defeated in the 1987 final by Lendl.

– Jimmy Connors: Unable to win Roland Garros, being a four-time semifinalist, Olympic gold or Davis Cup

– John McEnroe: It is curious to see that the American was never able to achieve glory in the Davis Cup or the Olympics, nor in Roland Garros, where he went two sets ahead of Lendl in the 1984 final.

– Björn Borg: His early withdrawal due to how emotionally unstable he ended up being, caused the Swedish genius to end with a record that does not do justice to his potential. He never gave priority to the Australian Open (he played only the 1973 edition reaching the third round), lost four US Open finals and did not triumph in the Olympic category.

– Ivan Lendl: He searched hard for the title at Wimbledon, but lost two consecutive finals; in 1986 against Becker and in 1987 against Cash, in what meant the great disappointments of his career. Nor could he be the protagonist in any Olympic event.

– Boris Becker: The great handicap of the German was always clay, where not only could Roland Garros not win, but he was unable to win in a single tournament played on this surface. He also failed to storm Olympic gold.

– Pete Sampras: The American did play an Olympic event, that of Barcelona 92, falling in the third round, and had to resign Atlanta 96 due to injury. That deprived him of being able to have a medal in his record, in which he also lacks Roland Garros. He tried everything, but his game never finished adapting to Parisian clay, reaching the semifinals in 1996, where he lost to Kafelnikov.

– André Agassi: The perfect track record. He won absolutely everything he could earn, despite his eccentricities, constant irregularity, problems of mental consistency and supposed hatred of tennis. A genius forged himself. What he resisted the most was Roland Garros, who won it in 1999, when he had already been Olympic champion in Atlanta 96. The ATP Finals were one of his first great successes, in 1990, without having won a single Grand Slam.

– Novak Djokovic: The Olympic gold resists him. She has already pointed out that losing in the first round in Rio de Janeiro 2016 to Del Potro was one of the biggest disappointments of her career, while we all remember that fateful shot missed against Nadal in the Beijing 2008 semifinals and her fourth position in London

– Roger Federer: It is also the Olympic event the great must in the statistical record of the Swiss genius. He lost in the Sydney 2000 semifinals to Haas and was left without a medal after giving in to Di Pasquale. Four years later, he would be greatly disappointed when he fell in the second round against Berdych, while in 2008 it was James Blake who discharged him from the medal fight. In 2012 he harvested silver on the London grass, while he did not go to Rio. Giving yourself a new chance in Tokyo 2021 is being its great engine right now.

– Rafael Nadal: Playing indoor has always been the weakest point in the Balearic’s impressive career and his options in the ATP Finals have not been usually very notable. Serious injuries, physical discomfort or mere fatigue reduced his chances of success, and despite this, he stepped on the grand final twice. He lost the 2010 one to Federer after a strenuous semi-final against Murray, while in the 2013 one he was clearly defeated by Novak.