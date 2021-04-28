Titles and duration of the first two episodes

On May 4, the animated series will premiere on the Disney + platform “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” / “Star Wars: The Bad Remittance”. It is a plot-level continuation of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”, although without being a direct continuation since the protagonists will be other — although that does not exclude the possibility of cameos and appearances.

The animated series premieres on May 4 with a 70-minute special, and then, every Friday, a new episode will arrive. However, beyond that, they haven’t said much more at the official level. For example, we do not know how many episodes there will be officially, nor how many chapters there will be each week, taking into account that “Loki” will be released on June 11 (will there be series overlaps?). Leaks and comments from those involved reveal that minimum there are 14 episodes. Now, new leaks give us new details of the episodes that will be.

It is apparently a screenshot of the inside of the Disney + platform that offers details of the first two episodes that will arrive next week. Thus a first episode is placed for May 4 with a duration of 75 minutes and the title “Aftermath”. Title and synopsis suggest that we will look at the impact Order 66 has on Bad Remittance. Then we have a second episode of 31 minutes where we will see how the group of clones visit an old acquaintance. We assume that they are the episodes of May 4 and 7 respectively.

Episode 1, Aftermath (75 minutes)

The Bad Remittance Clones find themselves in a changing galaxy after the Clone Wars.

Episode 2, Cut and Run (31 minutes)

La Remesa Bad visits an old contact.

We close with a couple of promos that have seen the light this last couple of days.

Half minute promo

Quick preview of 10 seconds of premiere in a week

Jump into hyperspace in one week with Star Wars: @TheBadBatch. The Original Series starts streaming May the 4th on @DisneyPlus. #TheBadBatch pic.twitter.com/DCUupUinKG – Star Wars (@starwars) April 27, 2021

The animated series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Remesa Mala / Bad Batch (first introduced in the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”) as they find their way into a rapidly changing galaxy in the world. period immediately after the Clone Wars.

The members of the Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones that have genetic variations from their clone army brethren – each possess a unique and exceptional ability that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone Wars era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they fight to stay afloat and find new purposes.