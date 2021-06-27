Title match between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira is held until October 30 at Fight island

The second titular defense of Jan Blachowicz as champion of the 205 pounds it will take place in Fight Island.

During the broadcast of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 30, the Combate portal revealed that the Pole will put his belt on the line before Glover teixeira at the PPV that will take place on October 30.

Notice

The fight was originally scheduled for him UFC 266 in September.

The 38-year-old Bachowicz is coming off five straight wins with a unanimous decision against the Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, in the stellar of the UFC 269 in March.

Teixeira, meanwhile, earned his second title shot, finishing within three rounds of the former challenger, Thiago Santos, in the headliner of the UFC Las Vegas 13.

For the experienced 41-year-old Brazilian that was his fifth straight win, fourth before the limit.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement