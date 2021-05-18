Title candidates: this would be the French starting team with Benzema on the list

When everything seemed like a new disappointment to Karim Benzema, and the French who miss him in the national team, the local media assure that Didier Deschamps will summon the Real Madrid forward for the Euro 2021.

The player himself endorsed the information advanced by L’Equipe as Le Parisien with a small but forceful wink on his social networks. The ‘Cat’ modified his profile on Twitter and said that he is a player of @equipedefrance and @realmadrid, that before he did not have it.

🤩🇫🇷 We present Karim @Benzema, 𝗷𝘂𝗴𝗮𝗱𝗼𝗿 𝗱𝗲 𝗹𝗮 𝗦𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗼́𝗻 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀𝗮, as he has come to define himself 😉 pic.twitter.com/T0T5KXBMa8 – BRAND (@marca) May 18, 2021

Now we only have to wait for the official call of the current World Champions, to face Euro 2021 and take revenge for the final lost in 2016 when they were local.

Benzema has been out of the French National Team since October 15, 2015, when he began to be investigated for an alleged blackmail of Mathieu Valbuena. That is, the brand new striker missed Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup.

What would the starting team be like?

Deschamps will have a place to lay his hands on having at least three elite-level players in each of the positions on the field and if Benzema enters, the status of favorite will grow. The most interesting will be to see the MGB forward: Mbappé, Griezmann and Benzema.

The starting goalkeeper is Hugo lloris (Tottenham), who is also the captain. Defenders: Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Raphael varane (Real Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG) and Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich).

Midfielders: Paul pogba (Manchester United), N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea FC) Adrien Rabiot (Juventus FC). Forwards: Kyliam Mbappé (PSG), Antoine Griezmann (FC Barcelona) and Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

A dream team to conquer Europe, which would have players like: Ndombélé, Coman, Dembelé, Lemar, Fekir, Giroud or Ben Yedder on the bench.