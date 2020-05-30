May 30th is a special date for one of the greatest coaches in the history of the Corinthians. Exactly 16 years ago, in 2004, Tite debuted at the club’s technical command and started a story that would be a winner in subsequent seasons.

Hired for Oswaldo de Oliveira, Tite didn’t have time and his first appointment was already a tough task. The coach had only three days to meet the squad and prepare for the classic against São Paulo, in Morumbi, for the Brazilian Championship. When the ball rolled, however, Timão did not look bad.

Corinthians even saw the rival take the lead, on the 26th of the first stage, with Fábio Simplício, but he did not let himself be beaten and looked for a draw in the free kick of midfielder Renato, six minutes later. It was not the result of dreams, but the tie in the coach’s debut could not be considered bad for a team that, until then, occupied 18th place, in the relegation zone.

During the competition, Tite and his team managed to recover and increase the technical level presented on the field. Corinthians finished that edition of the Brazilian Championship in fifth place. The following year, however, the coach got into disagreements with the board and left the position.

It took five more seasons before Tite returned to the club and made a huge success. In the second pass, the coach won the Brazilian Championship (2011), Libertadores (2012), Mundial (2012), Paulista Championship (2013) and Recopa Sul-Americana (2013). After leaving the club in 2013, he returned again, in 2015, to win another Brasileirão.

With so many titles, Tite consolidated himself as one of the main coaches in the history of Corinthians. With 378 games ahead of the Alvinegra team, he is the second coach who commanded the club the most, behind only Oswaldo Brandão.

Sports Gazette