Tite suggests that Conmebol listen to the coaches to improve football

The Brazilian coach, Tite, He sent a message to Conmebol this Sunday by suggesting that the entity could listen to the coaches of the South American teams to improve football and the tournaments it organizes, as is the case with the Copa América, the subject of strong criticism.

“Coaches are opinion formers, focused, educated. They have a very high technical, personal and professional level that could even, if Conmebol understood it, give them opinions so that the competition could improve, “said Tite, at a press conference after the draw (1-1) with Ecuador, in fifth and last day of Group B of the Copa América.

The Canarinha coach also opted to include coaches in that dialogue who “already went through national teams” and were “world champions” in order to have a “better and evolved football.”

Tite has been a critical voice of this Copa América in Brazil 2021, whose organization came to describe as “disastrous” after it was decided to play at the last minute in the South American giant, with the coronavirus pandemic still out of control and after Colombia and Argentina, initial venues, gave up.

That claim cost him a $ 5,000 fine. imposed by the disciplinary commission of Conmebol.

Tite has also complained on more than one occasion of the “unfortunate” state of at least two of the five fields where this Copa América is played.: the Mané Garrincha in Brasilia and the Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro.

“If I’m going to talk about the field being bad, I’m going to be fined. If I’m going to talk about (the organization of the America’s Cup) was a disaster, I’m going to be fined. I’m not going to talk,” said an irritated Tite , at the press conference prior to the game against Ecuador.

He also assured the day before that the lawn of the Maracana, where the final will be played on July 10 and which has been partially changed by Conmebol, “It will not be good” because it has been replaced with “very little time” of margin.

Brazil, which was already classified as first in group B, drew 1-1 this Sunday with Ecuador, a point that, together with Venezuela’s defeat against Peru, allowed the Tricolor to access the next round.