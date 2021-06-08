Tite sets himself the challenge of ending the 36-year streak without winning in Asunción

06/08/2021 at 12:35 AM CEST

.

The Brazilian coach, Adenor Leonardo Bacchi ‘Tite’, said this monday that Brazil will work hard to beat Paraguay in Tuesday’s game of the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar 2022 and end Canarinha’s 36-year streak without winning in Asunción.Tite admitted that it was his personal challenge to put an end to the long period in which Brazil did not beat Paraguay in Asunción, since in the last matches since 1985, when he won 0-2 with goals from Casagrande and Zico, has conceded two defeats and achieved two draws.

He admitted, however, that the degree of difficulty in beating Paraguay at home is very great.

“The quality of Paraguay is great and they will have the advantage of playing at home in very level qualifying rounds. It is something that challenges me,” said the Brazilian team coach at the telematic press conference he conceded on the eve of the match.

Brazil leads the ranking of South American qualifiers with five victories in the same number of games and has 15 points, more than double that of Paraguay (7), but his rival on Tuesday is also undefeated in the current qualifying rounds (one win and four draws).

Tite refused to anticipate Brazil’s line-up for Tuesday’s game, “so as not to facilitate Paraguay’s defensive organization,” and was evasive when questioned about the possibility of Gabriel Jesús replacing Gabriel Barbosa “Gabigol” or the possible entry. of creatives like Everton Ribeiro or Roberto Firmino in the place of Fred, his second containment flyer.

“We have a group of athletes of very high level and the use of one or the other depends on strategic terms. But I am very calm about the level of each one, for the moment of each one, and for the history in the selection of each one. That generates many possibilities of use of one or another athlete, “he said.

Tite stressed that Brazil can match in Asunción its best campaign in a World Cup qualifying since 1969, when he won the six games he played, despite the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic made training difficult and distanced.

He added that, despite the difficulties and the modifications they had to make, the team has managed to maintain a high level of competition and great consistency.

“In the playoff games we have maintained a balance, with 60% ball control, a very strong defensive strength and an average of 2.3 goals per game,” he said.