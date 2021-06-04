Tite says that the controversy over the Copa América hurts Brazil in the qualifying rounds

06/04/2021 at 3:36 AM CEST

EFE / Sao Paulo

The Brazilian coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi ‘Tite’ admitted this Thursday that the controversy surrounding the celebration of the Copa América in Brazil diminishes the focus of the players and has “a negative effect “for the qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. “It has a negative effect on the field, but you have to have greatness to know how to overcome adversity and know the priority. When there is no focus, that brings a loss,” Tite said at a press conference before the game that will be played on Friday against Ecuador for the qualifying rounds. “It is up to us to filter that situation, make a great game and have the result we deserve,” added the coach, after being questioned as to whether the controversy over Cope América affects qualifying matches.

Tite revealed that there was a request from the players to talk with the technical commission and with the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Rógerio Caboclo, on the matter and stated that, after the qualifying matches, the group will demonstrate his opinion on the realization of the America’s Cup in Brazil.

The country, one of the most affected in Latin America by the new coronavirus pandemic With about 470,000 deaths and 16.8 million cases, it will host the tournament as of June 13 after Colombia and Argentina gave up celebrating it. “They have an opinion, they conveyed it to the president, and they are going to convey it to the public at the appropriate time. Even that has to do with the absence of our captain, Casemiro, here in this interview,” he stressed.

Regarding the meeting this Friday with Ecuador in Porto Alegre, Tite affirmed that it is a “challenge” and that for this he will seek “creation, goal and defensive strength.”

During the training held today at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, the coach confirmed the line-up he had rehearsed the day before, which could include Neymar, Richarlison and Gabriel Barbosa ‘Gabigol’ in an attack without Roberto Firmino. If there is no unforeseen event, the Brazilian starting team would be made up of Alisson; Danilo, Éder Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Lucas Paquetá; Neymar, Richarlison and Gabigol.