Tite says he would like to face European teams after beating Peru

06/18/2021 at 10:20 AM CEST

.

The Brazilian coach, Adenor Leonardo Bacchi ‘Tite’, said this Thursday, after Canarinha’s 4-0 win over Peru in the Copa América, that would you like to play for European teams, although it also valued the potential of the South Americans.

“We want (to play with) the Spanish team, we want the Portugal team, we want … all the European teamsIf there were a calendar that would also provide us with other situations, “said the coach at the press conference at the end of the match against Peru, at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

“We would like to have that schedule to play with European teams, but …”, he completed.

In the reissue of the 2019 Copa América final, the five-time world champion easily beat the Peruvian team with goals from Alex Sandro, Neymar, Everton Ribeiro and Richarlison.

Brazil thus achieved its second victory in two games played by group B of the Copa América, a streak that adds to the six victories achieved in the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the same number of rounds.

Tite affirmed that they are doing their preparation “in the best possible way” and valued the South American teams.

“Peru played great games in the World Cup in Russia” and was runner-up in the last edition of the Copa América, which they lost precisely to Brazil in 2019, Tite pointed out.

“We have Argentina, with Messi, Lautaro, Agüero and company; we have Colombia with Sánchez, Mina, Cuadrado, high-level players; we have Uruguay, with Suárez, with Cavani, with Godín …”, he listed.

About Neymar, author of one of the goals against Peru and main architect of the Brazilian triumph, Tite did not put limits on him and wished him always to have “health”, “maturity” and no problem with injuries.

“I think that giving him creative freedom has contributed to the team winning immediately. We also seek to give him a larger area of ​​action to exploit all his talent,” he said.

However, he wanted to emphasize that behind the win against Peru “there is also a team that must be evaluated. On the other hand, the coach said that the first half did not go as expected.

“We were below our level for some reasons, because of the quality of Peru, the intensity of the marking (…) We had some nervous passes typical of a highly modified team,” he explained.

For that reason, Tite decided to bring creative Everton Ribeiro into the break, This gave the Brazilian team greater control of the ball, which scored three of the four goals in the second half.