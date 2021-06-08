Tite denies that he will be removed from office

06/07/2021

On 06/08/2021 at 01:01 CEST

The Brazilian coach, Adenor Leonardo Bacchi ‘Tite’, denied on Monday that he had been threatened with being dismissed for his critical position on the Copa América in Brazil and affirmed that, despite pressure, he continues to work and is willing to do his best for Canarinha. .

With a categorical “no” in a virtual press conference, Tite denied that he had been threatened with his dismissal by the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Rogerio Caboclo, given the alleged differences of both on the decision of Brazil to assume the organization of the Copa América after Argentina and Colombia gave up doing it.

The coach refused to anticipate the joint position of both the players and the technical committee on the Copa América, which they will only disclose after Tuesday’s match with Paraguay in Asunción of the World Cup qualifying rounds, and did not deny or confirm that the Brazilian players have given up on a boycott and decided to play the tournament that starts next Sunday.

“We reiterate our respect for the situation and that is why when the qualifying rounds are over, the technical commission and the athletes will give their opinion and clarify to the people“, He said.

The coach affirmed that, despite a campaign by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro on social networks for him to resign from the position, he will continue to exercise it with total disposition.

“In my opinion, and because of my scale of values ​​and my training, I have a lot of respect for my work, for the Brazilian team and for a moment when we played the World Cup qualifiers (in Qatar 2022), and the best way to repay the The confidence of those who are in my favor and those who are against is to do my job as well as possible, “he said.

“My responsibility is to make the Brazilian team play well and that is what I will do,” added Tite, who clarified that his commitment is to be aligned with the national team and not with a political movement or party.

He said that the players and the technical commission consider the World Cup qualifiers a priority and that is why they will only disclose their position on the Copa América in Brazil after Tuesday’s game with Paraguay.

“The time of the demonstrations is our time, and by ours I mean the technical commission and the footballers. We are proud of what we do and we know about the greatness and the important moment for the national team. I want to be focused with body and soul ( in the qualifying rounds) and do our best and our best work against Paraguay, “he stressed.

PRESIDENT OF THE CBF, SEPARATED FROM POSITION

He also refused to give an opinion on the decision of the CBF Ethics Commission to temporarily remove the president of the entity, Rogerio Caboclo, from his position, while he is being investigated for a complaint of sexual and moral harassment, and to answer if the exit The leader had improved the atmosphere in Canarinha.

“I understand the question and we know the size and seriousness of the case, but there is an Ethics Committee that has to adopt the necessary measures. It is their responsibility and it is not our responsibility,” he limited himself to saying.

“I understand and respect (the press’ insistence on knowing their opinion about the manager), but for us that is not vitally important. The important thing is training and playing well,” he added.

The coach assured that problems off the court make it difficult to prepare for the qualifying rounds, but warned that neither he nor his players have to give an opinion on all matters.

“It has been quite difficult (the preparation) for the social moment that we live and we understand that. People think that we have to have an opinion on everything but we only have to have an opinion on football and we do it with passion,” he replied when asked about News about the controversy over the transfer of the Copa América to Brazil, one of the countries most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and which still does not control the rate of infections.

He added that the controversies generate a greater degree of difficulty, but highlighted the emotional capacity that his players showed in last Friday’s game, when they beat Ecuador 2-0.

“We have had a very great emotional capacity to filter these situations and we have had good sense, sometimes to ignore the provocations, and to concentrate on work,” he said.