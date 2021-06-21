Titans writer advances unpredictable twists in her third season

In three weeks the third season of the series “Titans”. A few days ago we saw the first preview of the new episodes in the form of a teaser trailer, and now the writer arrives Prathi Srinivasan to advance the story that we will see in history.

It is not that it enters into great revelations but what we can expect from them does advance, and it predicts great surprises, since it affirms that there will be “twists and turns” in the third that will drive us truly crazy.

You may know me from [Plan B] but I also wrote for the [tercera temporada] from [Titans] and I can guarantee, that You will NEVER be able to predict these turns. The new season is going to blow you away.

The writer has been asked to describe in one word what the development that Jason Todd has, because we know that this season it will become Red Hood / Red Hood. The writing has qualified it as “Scary”.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, Srinivasan also repeated something we had known for a long time, that this season will delve into the origin of Kory:

We have a small sample of its origins, which is very exciting [porque] Even with her memories back, Kory can feel very mysterious. Throughout the series, Koriand’r / Kory Anders, aka Starfire, has struggled with her identity, though little has been revealed so far about her life on her home planet, Tamaran.

Confirmation came the other day that this season we will see his home planet Tamaran.

In addition to focusing on Jason’s transformation into the Red Hood, season three will also feature Barbara Gordon, Tim Drake, and the Scarecrow, as well as Blackfire, who made a cameo appearance in the season two finale. Premiere August 12 on HBO Max.

