TITANS VS. HEROES, SUNDAY APRIL 4, AZTECA ONE

Here we tell you how to see live and free the grand finale of the Exatlón México, with its fifth season by the canal Aztec TV of this Sunday, April 4, 2021.

The Grand finale is coming to the lands of Exathlon. Your favorite athletes must compete for an incredible surprise prize.

The Grand Final will make that Heroes and Titans face each other in a competition like no other. Both teams must fight to the death for the surprise prize which can range from a banquet to a trip to another part of the world.

On the other hand, things on the team of Titans starts to get better. In the previous chapter we saw them having a talk in which they left all the grudges, anger and misunderstandings behind with the promise of focusing on the competition and going back to being that great team that they used to be.

