TITANS VS. HEROES, COLOSSAL BATTLE, THURSDAY, APRIL 1, AZTECA ONE

Here we tell you how to see Colossal Battle Wednesday of the Exatlón México, with its fifth season live on the channel Aztec TV this thursday April 1, 2021.

The Colossal Battle is coming to the lands of Exatlon. Your favorite athletes must compete for an incredible surprise prize.

As each Wednesday, the Colossal Battle will make that Heroes and titans face each other in a competition like no other. Both teams must fight to the death for the surprise prize which can range from a banquet to a trip to another part of the world.

On the other hand, things on the team of Titans starts to get better. In the previous chapter we saw them having a talk in which they left all the grudges, anger and misunderstandings behind with the promise of focusing on the competition and going back to being that great team that they used to be.

