Titans season 3 will premiere on July 22 with a triple episode

The third season of “Titans” will bring a major dynamic change to the series by moving the action to Gotham City and, among other things, we will have the appearances of the scarecrow and Barbara Gordon. However, until now we did not know when the new episodes were going to start airing on HBO Max.

Now, via Spoiler TV, we have the official answer to the release date. As we can read, the third season It will premiere on July 22 with the surprise that it will arrive with the first three episodes out of a total of 12. From there it is expected to have a weekly rhythm:

July 22

3 × 01: “Barbara Gordon” 3 × 02: “Red Hood” 3 × 03: “Hawk & Dove”

July 29

It is expected that from the July 29 episode the broadcast will continue at the rate of one episode per week.

Production for the third season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic but filming resumed last October. There was already talk of a release date for the summer months so this does not come with too much surprise.

In this new season, in addition to the aforementioned additions, there will be changes in the Titans lineup as Jason Todd will transform into Red Hood and we will have the incorporation of Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake, the third Robin. There will also be updates to some uniforms such as Starfire or Blackfire, which we can already anticipate will be the centerpiece of the fourth episode of the season.

Via information | TV Spoiler