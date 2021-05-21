Titans season 3 to premiere in August on HBO Max

Long time without news of “Titans”, but finally they are pronounced at the official level. They advanced through Instagram with a countdown that today there would be news of the DC series for HBO Max and that’s how it has been. The entire cast of the new season previews its premiere.

In a video shared on social networks, the actors have introduced themselves, indicated which characters they play, then they have defined the season, which they say are still shooting, and finally they have confirmed the August premiere on HBO Max.

In this description of the season they use adjectives “dark”, “mysterious”, “exciting”, “moving”, “action packed”, “fun”, “great” and “very crazy”.

The third season of the series will take place in Gotham, and as they have already confirmed, we will be able to see Red Hood, Barbara Gordon and the villain Scarecrow (actor who actually closes this video). In addition, there are rumors that also place the presence of Joker in the season.

