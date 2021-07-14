Titans Season 3 Official Trailer Released

As advanced, here we have the first official trailer for the third season of “Titans”, which will come to HBO Max this time. The official description informs us that “In season three, circumstances attract our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.” This is what we see in these two and a half minutes of preview, which show us what is to come in this new batch of episodes.

In addition to the return of the usual characters of the series, in the third season we will have Savannah Welch as Barbara Gordon, Vincent Kartheiser as Dr. Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow, Damaris Lewis as Blackfire and Jay Lycurgo as recurring playing Tim Drake, who in the comics turns into Robin upon discovering Batman’s secret identity.

The first three episodes of the third season will premiere on Thursday August 12 and the following episodes will air weekly until October 21.