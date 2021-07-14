Titans: Red Hood threatens the team in the third season trailer – Tomatazos

The third season of Titans must be one of the most anticipated series of the defunct DC Universe service that will now bring its content to the brand new HBO Max that arrived in Latin America on June 29. A recent publication on Twitter of the official account of the series revealed that this July 14 a new preview of the episodes that will arrive very soon on the streaming platform would arrive, and it was accompanied by the word “royalty” and a new image of Starfire as a warning that the new trailer would focus on this character from the superhero group.

Do not miss it: Subscribe here to Disney Plus

If you remember how the story ended at the end of the second season, you will understand what is coming. And if not, then a reminder is not bad: Starfire will be the main focus of the upcoming third season of the superhero drama. The end of the previous batch of episodes saw Kory’s sister Blackfire (Damaris lewis), take control of Tamaran and proclaim herself queen. As Kory challenges Blackfire for the throne, her backstory will be explored in much more detail. This means that the show will give us a sample, which we hope is not so small, of its origins. It will certainly be very exciting because even with her memories back, Kory is a character who always feels mysterious, plus she is one of the crowd’s favorites.

Both Starfire and Blackfire will be sporting new outfits in upcoming episodes and according to CBR, Marv wolfman, the co-creator of Starfire, already has knowledge of what actress Anna Diop will look like in season three, and is very excited that her character not only looks great but is getting the attention she deserves. This is reinforced by the fact that the new season will also focus on Kory’s relationship with Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), better known as Nightwing. After all, this duo has always felt like the heart of Titans.

The adaptation is promising a lot in its third season, and the first teaser trailer that was released in June gave a pretty subtle glimpse of what’s to come, but it was just the right dose to get DC Comics fans excited. Although he didn’t provide much detail on any of the plots, he did feature a short shot of Joker beating up Jason Todd (Curran walters), leading to his transformation into Red Hood. Titans It is not a series that limits itself very much when it comes to violence, so we can believe that this transformation will undoubtedly be terrifying.

We recommend you: Rick and Morty showrunner approves Zack Snyder to direct a series movie and praises the Snyder Cut

During that trailer, Robin witnesses a security guard disfigured as a clown and tied with a rope, something that only makes us think that the Joker is close. Robin recoils when a sinister laugh resounds as he turns and the scene goes black to leave the viewer with the mystery of what will happen next. In addition to the inclusion of the Joker, the first appearances of Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow, Tim Drake and Barbara Gordon are expected.

Titans first arrived on television in 2018, as part of the original programming of DC Universe, the company’s platform that allowed its users to see the films of their characters, the original series and also have thousands of comics to read. anytime. The defunct service was only available in the United States and did not last long because it was a failure; perhaps it could have been avoided if it reached other territories outside the North American country.

For that reason, the third season of Titans It will premiere on August 12 on HBO Max, the new streaming platform that has HBO content in addition to Max Originals productions, which are those produced exclusively for this channel. This is also home to the rest of the DC series that premiered in recent years on DC Universe as Doom Patrol – 93% and Harley quinn.

Continue reading: James Gunn says most of today’s superhero movies are boring