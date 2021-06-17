Titans presents its first teaser trailer for season three

The first trailer for Titans season 3 is with us. As the first original series from DC’s old digital service, called DC Universe, Titans enjoyed a “long life” of two seasons as hardcore fans watched the more mature version of the fan-favorite teen team. It got off to a rocky start, as the company’s platform never took off as they believed, but most viewers thought season 2 was a step forward, and they weren’t wrong as it featured Deathstroke, Batman, Superboy, and many other characters. of DC.

Thanks to the fact that he moved away from DC Universe, and also upon his arrival at Netflix, it was possible to verify that all the potential of the young titans is still intact and that it was only a matter of external factors such as the platform, for him to achieve it. Now that it’s gearing up for the arrival of its new episodes, the first teaser for Season 3 has been released and will launch exclusively on HBO Max in August according to the site Bleeding Cool, and more full trailers are sure to arrive in the future. close because there is little left for its premiere.

Due to the change from DC Universe to HBO Max and the COVID-19 pandemic that hampered production, it has been over a year since fans watched the season 2 finale of Titans. Her episodes paved the way for Starfire (Anna Diop) to have a bigger role and so much more. Fans of the series have been patiently waiting for some information on season 3 of Titans since then.

The expectation for the continuation of the DC story is so great that the marketing campaign has not yet started, but there have been many behind-the-scenes images posted by cast members or paparazzi, who have advanced details related to the actors and the outfits that they will wear in the new episodes. Fortunately, the official look at season 3 of Titans it is a reality and you can see it as many times as you want.

Moreover, the series is known for leaving a great impression when it comes to its publicity. The first trailer for the show featured the moment we saw Dick Grayson saying “fuck Batman” and it caused quite a stir online. Something on par with its plot, which has also captivated fans and convinced those who believed that it would never be as good as the animated series. As for the third season, there is reason to believe that it will maintain the quality and will be just as entertaining if we take into account what the second left us.

Each of the threads culminated in a Titans season 2 finale that pits the heroes against various enemies and even each other. With Gar and Connor brainwashed and unleashed, the Titans had no choice but to reunite despite the brutal fallout from Deathstroke. The often thrilling action eventually led to the long-awaited appearance of Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites). Unfortunately, it also led to the senseless death of Donna Troy (Conor leslie) and Rachel’s departure (Teagan croft). However, whether or not that is destined to hold is just one of the many questions that remain ahead of season 3 of Titans.

For the new batch of episodes, the additions of new characters have been announced that the public has been waiting to see such as Barbara Gordon, Tim Drake or Scarecrow. If the show really wanted to offer another surprise fans are looking forward to, the return of Donna Troy would also be something to talk about in a positive way. There are many things that will happen in season 3 of TitansClearly, so it will be fun to see exactly what he will do, but at the moment we can only watch what he does to generate excitement for the return of the show.

