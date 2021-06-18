Titans presented the first teaser of the third season

Titans is gearing up for its third season. The first teaser trailer for this new installment was recently unveiled.

Titans, the famous DC Extended Universe series, released the first teaser for its third season a few hours ago. Based on what can be seen in the preview, the fiction could have revealed that these new episodes will feature the incorporation of the Joker. However, it should be clarified that at the moment it is speculation and theories. Check it out below.

In Titans we will meet Curran Walters who plays Jason Todd, a character who in the comics replaces Dick Grayson as Robin when he transforms into Nightwing. It is important to note that Todd is killed by the Joker in the story of ‘A Death in the Family’ before resurrecting and becoming the violent vigilante Red Hood. That said, according to the Heroic Hollywood medium, the third season of the series is expected to take this plot. In this way, many assure that this teaser trailer is a preview of what we can get to see and that it confirms the presence of Red Hood.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Minka Kelly, Alan Ritchson, Joshua Orpin, Chelsea Zhang, Walters, and Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne.

An amazing third season!

In addition to presenting the teaser release for the third season of Titans, Entertainment Weekly shared images that show us Vincent Kartheiser as Dr. Jonathan Crane, aka The Scarecrow. “He’s been given a chance to weigh in on ways to stop villains, and a villain breaks into Gotham and leads Dick Grayson to have to work with him,” said showrunner Greg Walker. The second photo stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson and Savannah Welch as Barbara Gordon.

In the United States, the new installment of Titans can be seen on August 12 with the broadcast of three episodes on HBO Max, and then go on to the weekly broadcast.