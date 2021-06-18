‘Titans’: Has the trailer for the third season revealed to the Joker?

The DC Extended Universe series ‘Titans’ has just released a first teaser trailer for its third season that could have revealed the incorporation of the Joker to the new plots. Even if they are just theories and speculations.

In ‘Titans’, Curran Walters plays Jason Todd, a character who in the comics replaces Dick Grayson as Robin when he transforms into Nightwing. Todd was killed by the Joker in the ‘A Death in the Family’ storyline before resurrecting and becoming the violent vigilante Red Hood. According to Heroic Hollywood, it was expected that at some point the series would follow this plot and the first preview of the season that you can see below confirms at least the presence of Red Hood (Red Hood). Jason Todd is also seen being hit with a crowbar by someone who from the middle they believe could be the Joker himself.

The series stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Minka Kelly, Alan Ritchson, Joshua Orpin, Chelsea Zhang, Walters, and Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne.

New images

Along with the teaser release, Entertainment Weekly has released two images from the season featuring a first look at Vincent Kartheiser as Dr. Jonathan Crane, aka The Scarecrow. The series will discover the character imprisoned in Arkham Asylum who now helps the Gotham police department: “Remember Hannibal Lecter”, says showrunner, Greg Walker, “He has been given the opportunity to comment on ways to stop the villains, and a villain breaks into Gotham and leads Dick Grayson to have to work with him. “

The second photo is starring Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson and Savannah Welch as Barbara Gordon. In the new episodes, Dick returns to his tormented hometown to rekindle his romance and establish a new professional relationship with Barbara, who has been converted from Batgirl to Police Commissioner.

According to Walker, the main conflict between them will come because Barbara considers the legacy of Batman and his father “outdated and inefficient: the God syndrome, which means that superheroes create the situation in which they are the heroes. They approach a situation, they solve it and then they leave. And she thinks that it basically takes power away from people so that they don’t solve their own problems and that the people of Gotham need to figure out how to solve their own problems and not be passive victims waiting for a superhero to save the day “. In the United States ‘Titanes’ returns on August 12 with the broadcast of three episodes on HBO Max and then goes on to broadcast a week. In Spain currently the first two seasons can be seen on Netflix.