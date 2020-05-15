Respawn Entertainment He has turned ten springs, and one of the first things he has done on his birthday is to confirm that he is not working in a new game in the saga Titanfall. Vince Zampella, head of the studio, has come forward to confirm that they are not working with titans since their focus is now on other games like Apex Legends, although he does not rule out resurrect him in the future with a third installment or even a reboot.

Zampella He has met with IGN to chat about the tenth birthday of the study that brought us so many joys with the first Titanfall and that has so surprised with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Among his statements, he states that “There is currently nothing in development” related to this saga of shooting and giant robots. However, it is not a definitive no, but rather a respite to be able to approach the franchise differently in the future. At least, that’s what emerges from his words in full:

Titanfall 2 is the last installment released so far, it arrived in October 2016

It’s always there. You see some of his stuff back (in the Apex Legends lore). At some point, personally I would like to see some kind of resurrection with this saga. We’ll see if we can make that happen.

At the moment, the study seems to be reluctant with the saga. And, despite the fact that his second installment was praised by critics and players, his Launch between two greats of the caliber of Battlefield and Call of Duty It made his sales not live up to expectations. Also, rumors about his work on a possible Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel, in addition to other side projects, seem to take away from his short-term plans being able to focus on this IP they shaped. Will Titanfall ever return?

What games is Respawn Entertainment developing?

The Apex Legends maintenance With its updates, it is one of the main focuses of the studio’s work at present, although it is not the only thing they are working on. Currently, they are immersed in the development of Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, VR game from the MoH saga that you could show off at this summer’s EA Play event. Along with that, we must keep in mind the second part of Star Wars JFO, since it is among the plans of Electronic Arts.

Three paths to follow that are too ambitious and complex to spend time with giants. Maybe when they clear their list of pending projects they can retake the saga, and that is that Titanfall 3 is a name that has long been ringing. So much so, that it would be surprising if they did not launch into it in the new generation.