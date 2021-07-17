‘Titane’ wins the Palme d’Or at Cannes

Spike Lee, during the awards ceremony (Photo: SEBASTIEN NOGIER / .)

All the pools pointed to Drive my car, but finally the film that won the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival was another. Titane has won the Palme d’Or for best film and the announcement has already become part of the festival’s history. Because Julia Ducournau has become the second director to win this award and because Spike Lee announced it ahead of time.

The order of delivery of the awards has always left the winner of La Palma as the last to be announced, as it is the most important award of the festival, but Lee was confused. The error has come after being asked about the record, before the surprised gaze of his fellow jury members. However, afterwards the announcement was resumed in the established order, continuing with the other winners.

For his part, American Caleb Landry Jones has been crowned best actor for his role in Nitram. Norway’s Renate Reinsve has claimed best actress laurels for her performance in filmmaker Joachim Trier’s The worst person in the world. The French Leos Carax has won the award for best director for his brilliant work in charge of the musical Annette.

The award for best screenplay has gone to Drive my car, by the Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi. The Colombian film Memoria, directed by the Thai Apichatpong Weerasethakul, and Ahed’s Knee, by the Israeli Nadav Lapid, have won the Jury Prize ex aequo. As for the Grand Prize of the Cannes Jury, there has also been a shared triumph, between A Hero and Compartment No. 6.

Italian filmmaker Marco Bellocchio, author of classics such as In the Name of the Father, has continued to be honored with the Palme d’Or of Honor.

