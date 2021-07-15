Titane: Julia Ducournau made a female version of the Hypersexualized Terminator

Julia Ducournau is back with a new film and the presentation at the Cannes Film Festival has been phenomenal. Those attending the event have been completely surprised by the result and of course the ovations (or horrors) started quickly. The work of Ducornau is distinguished by its strong images and the exploitation of the senses, with Titane – 95% has not been the exception and even dares to delve into issues such as being a woman, gender roles and identity. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

With an estimated budget of US $ 7 million, Titane presents us with a series of inexplicable crimes, a father who is reunited with his son who has been missing for 10 years and the succession of terrible murders in the region. In the middle of the argument Alexia stands out, a young woman who at first receives a titanium transplant, a fact that makes her something different from a human being. The French medium Troiscouleurs interviewed and questioned the director about whether Alexia is a cyborg, she denies it, but reveals that the Terminator – 100% was a great inspiration:

I haven’t really thought of the term ‘cyborg’. Although I have to say that the Terminator did play a role, with his open cheek showing metal – that was a reference I gave to my special effects makeup artist. As for the character, the word ‘hybrid’ came to mind a lot, also that of ‘creature’. But this ‘cyborg’ thing bothers me a bit.

Alexia is a sexual character, whom we see erotically interacting with cars, pleasing the male gaze and offering a show that also invites us to reflect on how volatile gender roles can be in human beings and motherhood. .

The idea is to show that the contours of femininity are much more blurred and flexible than what we see in the first instance, in the auto show: Alexia is hypersexualized, over-iconized and obviously stereotyped. I wanted to make it feel like femininity itself was a form of hybridization, which you could ultimately create for yourself, however you wanted. It’s about gender: as soon as a question arises about it, the staging goes backwards to confuse the subject.

Although at first the Cannes public was startled by Benedetta – 85%, the new film by Paul Verhoeven about the life of Benedetta Carlini and in which we can observe lesbian scenes between nuns, Titane it is making stronger impressions. The film contains much more powerful shots and a superb approach to being feminine and its questions in the 21st century. Through its social networks, MUBI has already confirmed that it will bring it to Latin America very soon, so Ducournau’s followers will not have to wait long to see his latest work.

It is worth remembering that the world turned its eyes to Julia Ducournau in 2016 thanks to Voraz – 90%, that tape. starring Garance Marillier in which she takes the role of Justine, a young woman who lives in a family where everyone is a vet and a vegetarian. From her first day in veterinary school, Justine radically deviates from her family principles and eats meat. The consequences are not long in coming and Justine begins to reveal her true cannibal nature. At that time everyone was shocked at the sample of the animal-woman in Voracious, talking about female sexuality and social relationships, natural impulses and morality that blocks instinct.

Titane from Julia Ducournau It still does not have a release date on Mubi Latin America.

