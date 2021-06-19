TITAN, Mark Cuban’s cryptocurrency crashes and millionaire calls for state regulation



The cryptocurrency Iron Titanium Token, better known as TITAN, was created by the company Iron Finance and backed by the American businessman Mark Cuban. This token reached a value of $ 64.04 shortly after its launch, but then fell precipitously to just $ 0.000000043348. That is lost practically 100% of its value in just 24 hourss.

So far, it’s unclear how much money Cuban lost. The millionaire said TITAN made up a small percentage of his cryptocurrency investment portfolio, but that it was also enough to be unhappy with the loss.

Iron Finance said TITAN’s collapse was due to investor panic as those with the most money invested rushed to sell the cryptocurrency, and its exit caused the value to fall.

Before suffering this loss, Mark Cuban had said that cryptocurrencies, as an investment, make a lot of sense, and that they are businesses like any other, with some advantages and disadvantages.

The Shark Tank star has been in the crypto business for a while, and even went so far as to say on his blog that he focused on DeFi (decentralized finance) innovation and decentralized exchange platforms.

On June 13, when Cuban posted his blog, Titan was trading at $ 29.. The token peaked at $ 64.04 after three days, but at that point investors began to sell their holdings and this caused it to drop to near zero.

Faced with this loss, Cuban said that there should be regulation in cryptocurrencies to obtain an acceptable guarantee.

It should be noted that the cryptocurrency market is one of the most volatile that there is currently, and it has its followers as detractors. In recent times, some cryptocurrencies have more or less managed to consolidate, as is the case of Bitcoin, which has already been accepted by El Salvador as a regular payment currency.

