Did you know that it is possible to improve white rice with foods that provide the same amount of nutrients?

April 14, 2020

White rice is one of the most common contours of Latin American foods, but believe it or not, there are other ways to cook it to vary your meals. Among these options we highlight:

Red rice: Instead of cooking the rice with normal water, you should liquefy a tomato, a red chili, half an onion with a touch of salt, and then add it to the cooking of the rice.

Spinach rice: Boil the rice first, then add the finely chopped spinach, then mix and season. Ready!

Cauliflower rice: Put the rice to cook, then add a finely cut cup of cauliflower, then mix and season.

Rice with broccoli: When cooking rice, replace the water with already liquefied broccoli, then mix and season.

.