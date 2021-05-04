Tired of waiting to get in the shower? Get one of the best electric water heaters of 2021

How much water do I need per day?

Depending on the people who live at home, you will need an electric water heater of greater or lesser capacity. To give you an idea, a standard shower for one person will require about 30 liters of water. Thus, for a household of four cohabitants, we will need capacities closer to 100 liters.

How do you install an electric boiler?

If you are concerned about the installation of your electric water heaterKnow that it hardly requires any effort. In any case, here are the main steps you must follow in order to enjoy your electric boiler:

Attach the template. Many thermoses include a placement template that we will have to place with a level. Next, we will mark the height of the holes with a marker or pencil.

Drill the holes with a drill bit. Once you have drilled the holes, place the dowels and the retaining bolts of your electric water heater.

Place the thermos. Surely you need help to raise the thermos and place the fixing nuts at the desired height.

Attach the sleeves. They are hooked to the water inlets of the heater.

Screw in the safety valve. Also in the water intakes of the electric water heater.

Now, the reinforced hoses. The hot water hose is screwed to the hose and the cold water hose to the safety valve.

Bleed the installation. Let the hot and cold water run from the tap to allow the electric heater to stabilize.

Best brands of electric heaters

If you don’t want to get lost in a sea of ​​offers, here we bring you the manufacturers that convince us the most when it comes to buy the best electric water heater:

Teak. The German brand is known throughout the world for always offering the widest variety of household appliances and other technological products.

Junkers. It is part of the Bosch group and is always committed to quality and innovation. That is why they have specialized in home air conditioning, offering the best electric water heaters on the market.

Fleck. For both domestic and professional use, this Spanish manufacturer has specialized in the air conditioning of domestic hot water in the home.

Where to buy an electric water heater

But if you really want to go fixed shot, we recommend that you go to one of these points of sale. After all, they are the best places where to buy our electric water heater:

Electric water heaters on Amazon. Quality, good price and a very efficient parcel service. That’s all that Amazon can offer you. So, if you need an electric water heater for now, this website may be your best option.

Electric water heaters in El Corte Inglés. Nor is El Corte Inglés far behind. More than anything, because it is putting the batteries in the field of ecommerce. In addition, it always offers you the best products from the best manufacturers.

Electric water heaters at MediaMarkt. Although when it comes to buying appliances or some other technological device, MediaMarkt always gives the callus. Their experts will advise you on your purchase, in case you still do not have it completely clear.