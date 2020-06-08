Information about wet grip will be displayed

It will also report on the noise generated by the roof

The new tire labeling that will take effect from May 1, 2021 will include much more information than the current one, especially regarding the grip offered on wet ground and also about the level of external noise generated.

On May 1, 2021, the new regulation of tire labeling. It will bring with it a series of novelties that will mainly benefit the user, since the information about the product to buy will be more accurate and abundant. The most important thing is that both the tire grip on wet surface As the noise that it generates to the outside.

This regulation on the tire labeling It states that this will be mandatory for all tourist covers and vans that reach the market. It won’t be like that for retreaded tires, since there is still no ideal method to measure the same parameters as in the new ones. Labeling, for its part, will also become mandatory for truck wheels.

“The new regulation will make tire labeling mandatory on all tires delivered with or installed on vehicles, including those that purchase replacement tires, those that purchase tires fitted to new vehicles and to fleet managers and transport companies from so that more information on efficiency in terms of consumption and other parameters is provided to all end users, “they have stated from Adine, the National Association of Tire Distributors and Importers, in statements collected by Europa Press.

The new design of the tire labeling, which must be located by regulations in a visible and legible place, will also display information such as fuel consumption or grip in extreme snow and ice conditions.

