The crisis implies opportunity for business and danger to others, who will have to make adjustments to get ahead. Antonio Hemuda, Preincubation Coordinator for the Spark Up accelerator, presents five questions and three tools to achieve this. Read 5 tips to get you started selling online

After the arrival of the contingency, we entered a stage of survival that has two phases, the first was to react, and the second was to resist. The latter implies asking what proposals and actions are necessary to avoid stagnation, float, and recover profits. Among them, it is essential to review and transform the business model.

“All the business models will mainly answer three questions for us: what are the problems or needs of the market, how are we going to satisfy them and what do we need to obtain the desired profit margin”, Antonio Hemuda, Coordinator of Incubation of Spark Up.

Read that your business resists the crisis

Read Saving and investing, secrets for entrepreneurship

Five questions to rethink the model

To find opportunities in the crisis, explains Hermuda, it is necessary to solve five questions:

1. What do people need?

“You have to be looking at what problems people have, what they need,” he explains. These needs can be functional, emotional, social, or related to an experience.

2. What can I offer you?

Once you have identified what potential clients want to solve, you need to consider how to do it with the resources you already have.

“Let’s see, I in my company, I as an entrepreneur, as an entrepreneur, with my ability, my knowledge and my experience, what can I bring them, what can I offer them to solve that problem or that need,” he points out.

3. What is the gap between the need and what I have?

Solving the first two questions, a third one arises, what is what is missing, what is the gap between what the company owns and what they need, explains Hermuda.

“If we can grasp and understand what that gap is, we are going to understand what we lack to be able to best solve that need,” he points out.

4. How do I find what I am missing?

By understanding the gap between what you have, and what customers require, it is possible to identify what the company needs to modify to get around it, and get down to work to do it.

“Not all of us have to do it ourselves, it is important to start making alliances, to see that there are things that can be done in the industry, or that we can outsource that will help us to give or cover that gap in order to have the need or the problem resolved in the best way “highlights the expert.

5. What does the person helping me earn?

If in order to bridge the gap between what the customer needs and what the company has, it is necessary to resort to third parties, it is essential to consider what will be offered in exchange, in a win-win logic.

It can be from a commission, or a salary, to schemes that help you overcome the changes that in turn require you to survive.

The tools

Once the five questions have been solved, it is possible to start exploring new business models to solve the client’s needs.

To find them, there are three tools that the expert recommends to use.

Job to be done

The job to be done it is the work or task that users need the product to do for them, and like their needs, it can be functional, emotional, social, or an experience.

“Who is the one who keeps the cake, because the one who solves the Job To Be Done that people are looking for in the best way,” says Hermuda.

“If we can understand our clients’ job to be done, we will be able to be much more direct, much more precise, and we will be able to sell much better.”

To find it, you need to identify who the consumer is, what hurts him, what he likes, how he works, what frustrates him, and how to alleviate it.

We can with our product or service be relievers, and at the same time things that make you feel happy or that generate that happiness that is going to generate us to be able to create loyalty and bond with the client “he highlights.

The blue Ocean Strategy

The blue ocean is a strategy to find differentiators, which allow it to compete with a different model from the one that already exists, explains Hermuda.

“The red ocean is a market that is already saturated, that competes for price, that has too much supply, there are strategies aimed at the same buyers and it will try to resolve the functional and emotional orientation of the industry,” he explains.

The blue ocean, on the other hand, is an unexplored market, in which you can compete for differentiation.

To jump from one to the other, it is necessary to ask four questions:

What can we create against today’s industry

What can we increase against the current industry

What can we eliminate

What can we reduce

The objective, he stresses, is to redefine the functional and emotional orientation of the industry the company is in, and to enter a separate world where different things can be done.

.