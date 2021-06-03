Tips to take care of your eyelashes, what can damage them?

Everyone has different tabs. Some are longer, others are shorter, darker, lighter … But perhaps something they agree on is the bad habits that can end up causing real disasters. Because eyelashes also suffer if they are not cared for. Have you lost a lot of eyelashes for a while or have you noticed them weakened? Well, pay attention to these tips.

Always use good quality products

Just like you choose good quality products for your face, lips or to make the eye line, this is something you should also think about to take care of your lashes. Choosing poor quality products can have fatal consequences. Since allergies in this delicate eye area, until the weakening and fall of the eyelashes. You don’t want this, do you?

The best products for eyelashes are those that among their ingredients are: natural extracts or substances such as collagen or elastin. What these ingredients achieve is that your lashes are, each time, stronger.

The curling iron, better only on special occasions

The curling iron has been a very innovative product that has changed the lives of many people who have straight eyelashes and even cover the upper part of the eye. This avoids opening your gaze, but using the curling iron daily is a mistake. Despite using it well and carefully, over time the lashes can start to split, as they become weak.

If, in addition to the use of the curling iron, the products you use are not of good quality, disaster is assured. Therefore, the curling iron only for special occasions such as weddings, parties, meetings, appointments …

Eyelashes need nutrition



Just like you use a cream to maintain hydration on your face and a lip balm, even an eye contour, you can’t forget about your eyelashes. Due to product use, sun exposure, and curling iron, lashes need oils that can deeply nourish them. Almond or olive oil are excellent options.

However, in the market you will find varied options to nourish the eyelashes. You just have to apply the oil or lotion with a cotton bud on them, and better if it is at night. They will be very hydrated the next morning.

Daily eye makeup removal is not an option

Either because you are always late at home or because you are extremely lazy to remove makeup, in the end what you are achieving is that your eyelashes suffer. Any makeup product can harm your skin or eyelashes if you don’t remove it properly each day before bed. This bad habit can end up causing the lashes to weaken and decrease their density..

To properly remove make-up from the eyes, it is convenient use a cotton pad well soaked in makeup remover and massage it over without rubbing. Doing this can cause your lashes to fall out, so be careful.

Protect the eyelashes from the sun’s rays by using glasses, As well as letting them rest from makeup every so often, it is also important. What to say about applying two layers of makeup, it is better only one to avoid excessive weight on the eyelashes that weaken them even more.

By eliminating bad habits and adopting others that will protect the eyelashes, you will prevent them from falling out, losing density and becoming brittle. Incorporating these tips will be of great help.