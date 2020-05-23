As every year, the hot sale has arrived, that weekend when stores offer discounts on their online sales. This occasion is more complicated than other years for consumers, because the Hot Sale arrived in the middle of confinement by healthy distance. The quarantine has resulted in many non-regular users using online stores or shopping apps to order products, so they are more prepared to take advantage of the Hot Sale, but also more worn out by confinement. So they could be more selective in the purchases they make. Although there are many offers where you can spend your pesitos well during the Hot Sale, it is also true that now it costs much more to obtain them and before going crazy you should think carefully about whether it is worth spending so much.

In order for you to take advantage of the Hot Sale correctly, we are going to give you a few tips so that you can buy safely, easily and intelligently online.

1. “I want it” does not mean “I need it”

The golden rule when buying in the offers is: if you don’t need it, don’t buy it. Give priority to the things you need. Make a list of useful things for your life and once you’re done with those, then you can think of the rest of the goodies. We know that takes the fun out of everything, but think that if you shop by buying during the sales, then you really aren’t saving money… you’re throwing it away.

2. Compare prices

As incredible as an offer may seem, think that companies never lose money with these discounts. Before giving all your money to Mr. Amazon or Mrs. eBay, first browse multiple sites and compare prices, features, delivery time, and return policies. This will ensure you stay with the one that suits you best.

3. Don’t spend everything in one day

Unless you are completely sure that you are only going to buy certain things and nothing else, do not spend your entire budget on the Good End. Keep in mind that in many places the offers start from the previous days and continue afterwards.

4. Take a good look at where you shop

If a man with an eye patch, a grown beard, a frown, and a striped suit stops you on the street and tells you he’s the wallet inspector, would you give it to him for review? With that mentality is the one you should get into buying on the internet. Always buy at home or in a trustworthy place, not in the cyber café in your neighborhood, or on a public Wi-Fi network, let alone on someone else’s smartphone.

Never forget to verify that the page on which you buy has the security protocol “https” in the URL URL: this guarantees that the transfer of data (such as your credit card) is done securely on that page. Or better yet, use a Paypal account to make payments, since you don’t have to enter your card details every time you make a purchase.

Now that you know everything you need to buy responsibly, all you need are good places to start looking for deals.

