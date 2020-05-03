The social situation that we are experiencing at the moment in relation to the health crisis regarding Covid-19 isaffecting many of our habits.Sleep is one of them. At these times, sleeping well is very important since rest helps to strengthen our immune system and is our body’s natural defense against viruses and infections.

That is why Gregorio Mora, coach of the HOGO dream, has preparedten tipsto take into account to fight insomnia.

one.Do not exercise in the three hours before going to sleepsince it stimulates our muscles and accelerates the heart rate.

2.Dinner two hours before going to bedso that our body finishes the digestion before sleeping and not while we sleep.

3. During dinners,eat light food, without carbohydrates and without alcoholic beverages. Also, it is not recommended to take any caffeinated product after 5 in the afternoon.

4. Trykeep a similar scheduledaily regarding bedtime. The ideal is to do it between 10pm and 11pm.

5. Two hours before sleeping, stop using electronic devices such as mobile phones, laptops, tablets, etc.

6. Keep atemperature between 18 and 20 degrees in the roomin which he sleeps.

7. It is recommended, if possible, to sleep onnatural materialsthus avoiding synthetics and petroleum derivatives for better transpiration of our body. Similarly, it is advisable to sleep in beds without metal components as they are electroconductive.

8.We must sleep completely in the darkso that the segregation of melatonin is complete. Also, in case we wake up at midnight, it is advisable not to turn on strong lights so as not to interrupt the production of melatonin.

9.Not have electronic devices connectedin the room where he sleeps. It is advisable to disconnect the Wifi network throughout the house and also charge the mobile at a prudent distance from us or even in a different room than where you rest.

10. To enjoy a restful sleep you must dsleep between 7 and 8 hours.

