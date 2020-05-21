The founder of El Corte Inglés, Ramón Areces, said that his best staff dedicated him to purchases because if a company did not buy well, it would be difficult to sell adequately. It is important to note that, on average, 67.5% of companies’ revenues come out through purchases, so, according to Juan José Jiménez, president of AERCE, the Spanish association of purchasing professionals, make an appropriate selection of suppliers and establishing a series of criteria to work with them are key aspects to maximize the profitability of organizations.

The global pandemic has convulsed economic and business activity, and the supply and purchasing departments have been affected by the difficulty of supply, having to react on the fly. In this interview, Jiménez explains how the current situation is affecting the purchasing function, details the peculiarities of these departments in Spanish SMEs and offers us advice so that small and medium-sized companies can make the most of transactions with suppliers, especially in this time of crisis.

JUAN JOSÉ JIMÉNEZ

President of AERCE

Juan José Jiménez has a degree in Economic and Business Sciences from the Complutense University of Madrid and also has degrees in Business Management, Commercial Logistics and Purchasing. He has been providing professional services to the RTVE Corporation since 1977, having held positions in different areas and currently holds the position of Head of the Procurement and Procurement Service.

In addition, Jiménez joined AERCE, the Spanish Association of Purchasing, Contracting and Supply Professionals 27 years ago. AERCE is a non-profit entity, established at European level (where it holds the continental presidency) and worldwide. AERCE groups companies of all sizes and that represent 70% of Spanish GDP. Jiménez joined the association 27 years ago, first as president of the territorial section of Madrid and later as national president since 2008.