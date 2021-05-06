Tips to save battery on your mobile

We currently use the smartphone daily to carry out all kinds of activities and tasks

Therefore, running out of battery is one of the most frequent fears of modern life

We give you six tricks to extend the life of your battery

The mobile has become an essential tool in our day to day, whether it is for working, communicating, making purchases or entertaining ourselves. Therefore, one of the most frequent fears of the modern era is running out of battery.

Although we have the device with the largest battery on the market, there are some common practices that significantly reduce the load that we do without realizing it. We give you six tips to change these habits and save the battery to the maximum.

1. Adjust the screen brightness

The first tip is one of the simplest, but also one of the most effective. The brightness of the screen is one of the elements that consumes the most battery. For this reason, the most advisable thing is to reduce the brightness to the minimum possible, as long as this does not imply forcing or damaging our vision. Some devices also have an automatic brightness system that adapts according to the degree of brightness in which we are.

2. Set the screen lock time

In relation to this first point we will notice an important battery saving if we configure the device to lock the screen after a few seconds of stopping use. On the contrary, the longer it takes to crash, the more battery we will spend. You can configure the screen lock from your phone’s settings.

3. Turn off sound, vibration and notifications

Sound, vibration and notifications are some of the aspects that reduce the battery charge the most. Therefore, the most advisable thing and whenever possible, is keep the mobile in silence and without vibration.

In addition, it is recommended to disable the sound and vibration of the keyboard from the general settings of the phone. On the other hand, try to keep only those essential notifications activated. You can also configure the phone to only show you notifications or automatic updates when you are connected to a WiFi network.

4. Close background applications

In our day to day we can use dozens of applications and then we forget to close them. This keeps them running in the background and therefore drains battery. Remember to close applications after use to save energy.

You can also configure your phone so that the apps that consume the most battery can never run in the background.

5. Turn off Bluetooth and WiFi

When you are not going to use Bluetooth or WiFi, turn off their icons so that these tools are no longer active in the background. To save battery it is also interesting to disable mobile data when we have a WiFi connection.

6. Activate power saving mode

Currently, almost all devices They have a battery saving mode that is recommended to have activated. This does not mean that you lose the potential of your mobile, but that this mode will automatically regulate some options such as screen brightness or processor speed to extend the useful life of your battery.