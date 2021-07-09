Tips to practice sports in summer without risks

07/09/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Holidays are not only synonymous with rest but also with time. Those hours that we lack during practically the whole year to do what we really like, read, paint & mldr; and of course, practice sport.

Some are already used to doing physical exercise on a regular basis and can now increase the time they spend on it. Others, on the other hand, will decide to start practicing some sport taking advantage of the summer holidays.

For any of them, the specialists of the Spanish Society of Sports Traumatology They have some tips to avoid accidents or annoyances typical of starting the body during the summer.

There are several aspects to consider. The first is the environmental conditions of the place where it will be practiced:

Attention to temperature: While we practice sports, «55% of the energy produced by organic reserves is transformed into heat. For this reason, to maintain the standard body temperature of 37º C, the human body needs to lose heat, fundamentally when sweat evaporates »explains doctor Fernando Ávila Spain Specialist in Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology. We must remember that with 80% humidity and a temperature of 32º C, the body does not evaporate water through sweat because the percentage of water in the skin and in the circulating air is the same, therefore, there is no loss of heat. increases air flow over the skin, therefore, heat loss is also increased Sun: increases body temperature, not only due to solar radiation received directly while we practice sports, but also those reflected by water and sand.

In addition, special care must be taken with the skin, due to the risk of burns and skin cancers.

Once we are clear about how environmental conditions influence our body, it is time to take into account other aspects of sports practice.

What clothes are more appropriate?

Clothes should favor the loss of body heat, so the fewer clothes we wear, the better. Garments made with natural fibers. Wear loose clothing so that sweat can evaporate and is not absorbed by the garments. The lighter the colors, the better because they reflect sunrays.Protect your eyes with sunglasses.

What and how much to drink?

The trauma specialist is clear about it, “the best recovery drink is water.” Before starting, you should drink about 250 ml. During sports practice it is essential to continue drinking water. How much? Dr. Ávila Spain recommends “250 ml every 30 minutes, the athlete should not have the feeling of thirst, because when this appears the athlete is dehydrated.” Once we finish our session, it is time to recover all the liquid that we have lost through sweat.

These hydration guidelines are primarily aimed at preventing heat stroke.

In the event that during exercise we feel a headache, nausea, dizziness or tachycardia, we must stop immediately and find a spare place to rest and lie down.

Next, you have to drink water in small sips and if you do not recover properly, call or go to a health center.