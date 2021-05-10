Tips to overcome impostor syndrome, or at least push it away | Life

If you fear that others discover that you are really a fraud, You may experience what is known as imposter syndrome.

“The Imposter syndrome is when a person feels unworthy of the results they are having and the appreciation or admiration that other people have for her “, explains to Business Insider Spain the psychologist specializing in occupational health and Human Resources, Elisa Sánchez.

Neither a successful career, recognition or good grades will change their minds to the people who suffer from it. For them all their achievements are due to luck or chance. Or anything other than your capabilities. Hence they are perceived as a hoax.

It was first identified in 1978 by psychologists Pauline Rose Clance and Suzanne Imes. (Clance also developed a test to help identify whether a person was experiencing it.) And even though women were first linked later it has been seen that men also suffer from it.

I could call it syndrome generates the wrong perception of a mental problem that occurs in a timely manner.

The reality is that it is not a disease or abnormality, or it has to be linked to other mental conditions such as depression. Nor should it be assumed as anecdotal. Estimates indicate that 70% of people have experienced it at some point in their life.

Maybe the impostor thing is not really what you feel. And that’s why you don’t really know if that’s what happens to you. But the same if you see yourself more reflected if I speak of a continued feeling of not being good enough or not up to scratch.

People who feel this imposter syndrome, for example, will believe who do not have the necessary skills to carry out their work, (even being recognized for it), or to have achieved that prestigious scholarship that they have been awarded. They tend to feel uncomfortable with or minimize praise as they do not consider themselves worthy of it.

Despite everything around them indicating that there is no cause for concern and that they are actually doing more than well, they constantly doubt their potential. Definitely they are unable to internalize their own success and worth.

Be that as it may, what is certain is that the Imposter syndrome can have a negative impact on the career path of the sufferer.

These people “boycott themselves or do not progress because of that fear,” Sánchez points out.

If you don’t consider yourself good enough, it’s easy to refuse to ask for a raise, apply for a better position, and eventually end up working below your potential.

If you have seen yourself reflected in this situation, Sánchez explains here some guidelines that can help you overcome imposter syndrome.

Start getting to know you

The first step to be able coping with the impostor syndrome goes through “self-knowledge”emphasizes the psychologist.

Nothing better than carry out an “honest, deep, realistic reflection” of your strengths and your weak points, to be able to see objectively that you are worthy of those achievements.

But you shouldn’t stop there. Sánchez also advises carrying out this evaluation in relation to emotions.

Analyze “how you feel, what do you like, what are your values, priorities,” he adds.

From his perspective, if you make an effort to do something that is not really aligned with your values, with what you want or with how you see yourself, “even if you do well, you will feel bad,” he points out.

Avoid constant comparisons

It is more than common for a person to doubt himself when compared to other colleagues, studies or sector.

Has it ever happened to you that when you check LinkedIn or Twitter, everyone seems to lead successful careers, be experts in everything and have endless skills and you wonder how you have invested your time?

What happens is that it is rare for people to be insecure or unaware of something. The usual thing is rather to tend to boast or magnify achievements.

For this reason it is easy that, without having real data, to think (or rather imagine) that the Rest of the world tries harder than you get more than you etc.

To stop these beliefs, it is necessary to “avoid those comparisons with the rest of the people,” Sánchez clarifies. And differentiate between self-esteem and ego.

“The Self-esteem is loving yourself, taking care of yourself and improving yourself but not comparing yourself to other people. That is ego. In any case, it is about comparing yourself to yourself, of being better than your previous version, “he considers.

Try to see yourself through the eyes of others

Another of the tools used to combat the syndrome of the impostor is what is known as “getting a public version”.

Consists in ask two or three people to share some of your strengths and some areas for improvement.

“There they are going to give us a vision of how far this world of the impostor reaches,” says the psychologist. Well, it is likely, as he explains, that others highlight aspects and qualities that those who experience the syndrome are not able to see in themselves.

“It’s a way of become aware that the way we see ourselves is not how others see us. And neither one thing can be totally true nor the other, “he explains.

Put aside stereotypes

“At the age of five we already have many identified gender stereotypes, for example, which are men’s jobs and which are women’s jobs,” says the psychologist.

“This can make you identify with certain professions since you were a child and hence many women who decide on a profession that is perhaps more maculinized have a lot more imposter syndrome; they demand more of themselves“, he remarks.

Given this aspect, the specialist underlines the importance of beginning to banish these and any other type of stereotypes, as another way to combat that feeling of fraud.

It should be noted that the impostor syndrome occurs frequently in minorities, whether of gender, race or social class.

“I think it is also important to take that vision into account to gradually become more aware that all people can choose different professions.”

Make use of professional valuation tools

If you feel that this feeling of contempt for yourself is really interfering with your career and your life in general, it may be wise to consult an expert.

In this regard, Sánchez recommends that it may be useful to consult with a psychologist specializing in skills assessment and talent detection so that they can prove your worth and help you really see it.

“Helping people with techniques to assess their full potential is a realistic way to make them see that they have that talent “, concludes.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Cristina Fernández Esteban.