Tips to optimize the WiFi connection in homes

The coronavirus pandemic has made connectivity more necessary than ever

Currently we need a good connection to be able to telework, study at a distance or entertain ourselves

We tell you four simple tricks to improve the WiFi connection at home

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, data usage has increased exponentially. An example of this is that the traffic of just the month of April 2020 was the equivalent of the whole of the previous year, according to data from Telefónica. This situation caused by the rise of teleworking, distance education and the use of mobile devices for entertainment has made it increasingly necessary to have a good connection at home.

The signal may not arrive well for many reasons, it may even be that we notice a worse performance if someone is stealing our WiFi. However, the most normal thing is that it can be solved with a few simple tricks. We tell you.

1. Change the location of your router

If we have the router installed at one end of the house, it is difficult for the signal to reach all the rooms equally well. If possible, try to place the router in a central area of ​​the home and at a high point, but away from electrical appliances and devices that emit waves and from windows or exterior walls so as not to lose signal.

In addition, it is important to place the antennas well. Ideally, put one horizontally and the other vertically at a 90 degree angle. This simple set of antennas will improve coverage.

2. Use a dual router

Dual routers are those that emit two frequencies, one at 2.4 Ghz and the other at 5 Ghz. The fact of being able to choose one or the other helps so that the network is not saturated and does not suffer so much interference. It is appropriate to use the 2.4 Ghz frequency for mobiles or tablets that need greater coverage and that of 5 Ghz for devices that require speed, such as smart TVs, computers or consoles.

3. Update the firmware

The devices have an internal program installed, the firmware, which must be updated periodically in order to have access to better features. Some routers carry out automatic firmware updates, but if this is not your case, you will have to do it manually by accessing the IP 192.168.1.1 and 192.168.0.1 from a device.

4. Uses PLC sockets

If none of the above tips work or you can’t move the router around, there is a good alternative: PLC sockets. They are devices that transmit the router signal to any area of ​​the home through the electrical network, creating a new WiFi point where you plug them in.