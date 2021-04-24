Tips to never have problems in a roundabout

The roundabouts They have been with us for decades. In fact, they are so common in our geography that some have come to refer to Spain as a “roundabout nation”. And although they have clear benefits for traffic management, they continue to resist us. We have told you how to circulate properly in roundabouts and the DGT is in charge of periodically reminding us of good practices. If you still do not see it clearly, we want to tell you the definitive trick so that the roundabouts stop resisting you and drive through them with confidence and without fear.

Instead of thinking of roundabouts as a kind of evil circle in which anything goes, or trying to memorize complex recommendations about how they work, think of roundabouts as circular shaped streets. It is the best advice we can give you. And technically, roundabouts are circular streets, with one or more lanes of traffic. Therefore, they apply the same rules as in the rest of the roads when it comes to circulating on them, with some specific qualification.

Although they have specific generic rules, roundabouts are still circular streets.

What should we do when taking a detour while driving on a street? Of course, be in the proper lane and signal the maneuver before taking the detour – just like in a roundabout. What should we do when joining a street? First, respect the yield point located at the entrance of the roundabout, then join us once we have verified that no car is coming. As we will do in a roundabout, with the slight qualification that we do not need to signal the entrance maneuver in the roundabout.

Which lane should I take if I want to take the next exit from the roundabout? The same that you would take when deviating on a common street, the lane next to it. Think about how you would behave on a conventional street, and you will stop having problems at roundabouts. You will stop trying to exit two-lane roundabouts from the inside lane and you will not enter the roundabout without respecting the right of way of those who circulate through it. You will avoid scares, accidents and fines for driving improperly in roundabouts.

It is vital to respect the right of way for those who circulate inside the roundabout.

Finally, remember that you can continue driving in the outer lane if you want to take an exit other than the first exit. Although the optimal way to guarantee traffic flow is to circulate in the inner lane if we are not going to exit at the next exit, the law does not prevent you from keeping the outer lane while turning. One last advantage of roundabouts, and one that conventional streets lack, is that if you make the wrong exit, you can take one more turn and in just a few seconds you will be able to take the correct exit again. All advantages!