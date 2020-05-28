You will no longer need to eat a “dull” frozen burger with these tips!

Kitchen Guide – Tips to make your frozen hamburger much tastier

Photo: Kitchen Guide

Today is World Burger Day. A holiday that is delicious, that everyone likes, even those who do not eat meat and venture to prepare their own vegetarian hamburger at home. But, if today you’re not really into cooking a snack and don’t want to stop celebrating, how about giving that frozen hamburger that is usually made a microwave a makeover?

Chef Mohamad Hindi taught on his YouTube channel how to add flavor and boost the market snack. And, here in the Kitchen Guide, we will teach you some other really cool tips for making a transformation in this food. It sounds crazy, but with a few extra touches you will kill that crazy urge to eat a hamburger, even if it is an industrialized one, without ordering fast food. Always remembering that, with a little imagination, more ingredients and a lot of disposition, you can prepare and transform any dish.

Softer bread and a homemade flavor

The first step is to “take apart” your frozen hamburger. Then, just put the bread in the oven at 180º for a few minutes and, when it has thawed, soft and warm, you can take it out. But does not stop there! Is it flavor you want? So, it’s flavor you will get! For this, you will need a blender and a few minutes to prepare a homemade mayonnaise. And it really is that easy. You will need:

1 cup of iced milk

1 cup of olive oil

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

2 chopped boiled eggs

Salt to taste

Then just beat the iced milk, olive oil and lemon juice in the blender. Add the eggs, without beating until the consistency of mayonnaise is reached or until the blender is no longer able to mix the oil and remains on the mayonnaise. Season with salt and voilá, just pass on your soft bread just out of the oven!

I’m bacon for life!

Bacon is too good and he can’t miss it when it comes to “flavoring” the frozen hamburger. You can cut some thin strips of bacon and fry it in a frying pan, until crisp. That’s right, a simple way of cooking and a remarkable taste, this is how bacon appears on our plates.

It’s the turn of the burger

Here you will use the same pan as the bacon to defrost the hamburger and give the meat an extra flavor. Already heated, add the hamburger and turn it from side to side until it is completely defrosted. If you want, stick the middle of the hamburger with the tip of your knife, remove and carefully check if the tip is cold or warm.

Did you find it too little or too small? How about buying another frozen hamburger separately to turn your lunch into a snack? Yes, there will be a meat double! The procedure is the same and when assembling it you will place a hamburger on top of each other.

More cheese, please!

On our frozen market hamburger, we only have a slice of cheddar cheese. But, as cheese is never too much, our tip is to add a few more slices of cheese to spice up your sanduba. If you have mozzarella at home, do it! If it’s cheddar, it can be too! The important thing is to have more cheese. To melt well, distribute the slices on top of your hamburgers while still in the pan.

Practical caramelized onion

Cut an onion into slices with medium thickness, about 5mm. In a pan or skillet, sauté the onion slices. Then add 3 tablespoons of water and half a cup of sugar. Leave on low heat until the broth is reduced, stirring occasionally.

Is there a sauce?

To add the finishing touch to your snack, let’s make a barbecue sauce. No, it won’t be long, let alone leave a lot of dishes in the kitchen. In fact, in just 15 minutes you will have a complete sauce to give your frozen hamburger an explosion of flavor.

You will need:

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) ketchup

2 tablespoons of mustard

1/4 cup (tea) Worcestershire sauce

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 chopped onion

1 cup of tomato paste

1 tablespoon of tomato paste

2 teaspoons of salt

2 teaspoons of black pepper

Then, just beat all the ingredients in the blender until smooth. Saw? We say it’s easy!

Ready, now just assemble the double meat snack, with lots of cheese, caramelized onion and a special homemade mayonnaise. Oh, and don’t forget to use your barbecue sauce to “lick” the burger between bites!

See too:

Playing at home is not making a difference in the German Championship. Understand the scenario